 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Today more than 230,000 Level 2 BTEC students receive their grades, ready to take their next step to becoming a vital part of the UK workforce

Details
Hits: 137
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today, more than 230,000 students receive results for their Level 2 BTEC qualifications, moving on to the next step in their education or career path. More than 6 million people have completed a BTEC in the last ten years alone, and BTEC alumni have gone on to form a vital part of the UK and global workforce. #BTECL2Results

BTECs are high quality, future-focussed qualifications that provide learners with the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to progress.  Many of these students are on their journey into UK sectors that are currently in great demand. Included in the class of 2021 are many future healthcare professionals, engineers and construction workers who are so vital to the UK’s economy.  This year: 

  • 46,150 students will have completed a Level 2 BTEC in Health and Social Care 

  • 23,900 in IT & Computing 

  • 16,560 in Engineering or Construction 

  • 3,950 in Applied Science 

There is increasing demand from young people for BTEC courses in UK schools, with 200,000 students gaining a Level 2 BTEC in this setting this year. The combination of traditional academic learning with vocational and transferable skills allows young people to prepare for the possibilities that will be opened to them as the careers of the future evolve, and will be crucial in delivering the government’s ambition to level up. Level 2 BTECs are also taken by post-16 students who either move straight into work or progress into further learning or apprenticeships. 

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President for BTEC and Apprenticeships, said: 

“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to every teacher, tutor, lecturer, school and college leader and parent for the incredible effort they have made to support students achieving the grades they have worked so hard for this year. These students have come through another extraordinary year with the qualifications, skills and experience to prepare them for the next stage of their journey – be it into further study, an apprenticeship or into the world of work - providing the choice to progress to university later on as well - setting them up to follow their aspirations and succeed in their future careers and life.  Congratulations to the class of 2021! We wish each and every one of you all the very best on your next steps.” 

  1. About the 2021 grading process: The grading process this year has been adapted to reflect the challenges of this extraordinary year.  In line with the process for A level and GCSE results set out by the Department for Education and regulator Ofqual, schools and colleges were asked to determine a final Qualification-level Teacher Assessed Grade (Q-TAG) for each of their BTEC learners:  

  • This year, the Department for Education and Ofqual (the regulator for both vocational and general qualifications) determined the methodology that all awarding organisations have used in 2021:   

    Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
    Featured Voices
    Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
    What is the future of Proctoring?
    Featured Voices
    ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
    Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on #BTECResultsDay
    Featured Voices
    Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on

    • Each student was assessed by their teacher on the evidence of their individual work (such as completed units or classwork). Schools and colleges were asked to determine a final Qualification-level Teacher Assessed Grade, or Q-TAG, for each of their BTEC learners - a holistic judgement based on the evidence that teachers have of the learner’s performance in the qualification. This is in line with the process used for A levels and GCSEs this year and has ensured that, despite the disruption, learners could complete this phase of education and move on with confidence.   

    • Pearson has conducted external quality assurance so that the grades awarded across the system can command confidence. It helps that teacher-led internal assessment has always been a large part of how BTECs are graded, so we used a repurposed version of this familiar and established assessment process to underpin the way we award qualification results this year.  

  • As in every year, there is an appeals process in place - If students have questions about their grades they should speak to their school or college about the appeals process in the first instance. More information can be found here: https://www.pearson.com/content/dam/one-dot-com/one-dot-com/uk/documents/Learner/FElearners/btec-appeals-guidance-2021.pdf  

  1. Learn about this year’s BTEC Award winners here: https://www.pearson.com/uk/educators/fe-college-educators/about-btec/btec-awards/winners.html  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
Featured Voices
Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
What is the future of Proctoring?
Featured Voices
ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
International Youth Day 2021: Bringing the Younger Generation Back into the Workplace
Featured Voices
To mark #InternationalYouthDay, FE News spoke to five industry leaders
Education and Skills Funding Agency review to be led by Professor Sir David Bell, to ensure continued effectiveness
Featured Voices
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (@ESFAgov) is to be reviewed a
City and Guilds report that more young people are turning to university due to fractured job market post pandemic, despite fewer graduate jobs predicted
Featured Voices
Ahead of A-level results day, new research from skills organisation Ci
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE has been appointed as the new chair of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Featured Voices
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE who is a former FTSE 250 CEO and lead
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on #BTECResultsDay
Featured Voices
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on
You can’t spell productivity, without VR
Featured Voices
There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the uptake
More than half a million functional skills qualifications taken despite pandemic
Featured Voices
Awarding organisations, colleges, training providers, schools and empl
LEARNING SUPPORT PRIORITISED AS ESFA SHARES NEW FUNDING RULES
Featured Voices
Industry bodies and providers unite to prompt UK government agency @ES
All 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered the covid vaccine within weeks
Featured Voices
All 16-17 year-olds will be offered their first covid vaccine within w
New UCAS research shows strong demand for apprenticeships from students keen to keep learning in the autumn
Featured Voices
More than three quarters (78%) of students who are getting their resul

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page