 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leading a quality culture - development of a Whole Organisation Approach

Details
Hits: 442
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gareth Saldhana-Fallows FIEP, Chief Executive of Acorn Training Ltd

As organisations grow and structures become more defined, an effective quality management system becomes much more important in establishing a quality culture. Sir Bernard O’Connell, the former principal of Runshaw College, who wrote the book ‘How to Create an Outstanding College’, says that a positive organisation culture is the key ingredient in ensuring Outstanding provision.

The first element in leading a whole organisation approach to quality management is the development of robust systems and processes in order to provide structure and defined ways of working. This provides consistency and facilitates the boundaries for effective communication and team working; however, organisation design within a bureaucratic structure often leads to ineffective silo working, which can impact on effective cross contract and cross team working within employability and skills organisations.

This highlights the importance of developing cross team working in the development of process design or process re-engineering. Many leaders fall into the trap when designing new ways of working as they fail to undertake a consultative approach to designing processes which creates resistance; this is also the same with partnership working. It is really positive to see that all prime providers successful in achieving a position on the CAEHRS agreements, are instituting a consultative approach in new programme design.

The next stage in working towards a whole organisation approach (and when we talk about a whole organisation approach, this includes

the work of subcontractors and partners within a supply chain) Sir Bernard O’ Connell highlights the importance of strong performance management techniques, but further highlights that performance management can only be effective if the firm foundations of process design provide the framework and structure in order to performance manage.

There are a range of performance management techniques used within the employability sector and one of the most popular is the use of a balanced score card framework. A balanced scorecard breaks down performance into four key areas: profitability, customer satisfaction, effective processes and innovation. Performance management is often seen as a taboo subject; however, used positively, it can motivate, inspire and enable impact.

The final stage of the whole organisation approach to achieving outstanding quality, according to Sir Bernard O’Connell, is to embed quality into the organisation’s culture. Culture is defined by academics as being a living and breathing object and the heart, signs and symbols of an organisation. Quality is not just the responsibility of managers, or in more developed organisations, quality teams and auditors. To truly achieve a whole organisation approach to quality, it is important that all staff members aspire to achieve, all of the time, the best possible job they can do and to have a “can do” attitude, whilst being supportive and challenging any negative behaviours themselves within their own teams. It’s important to highlight and reinforce the positive aspects of good quality, celebrate achievement and best practice. This can be achieved in various ways, such as, peer mentoring, workplace coaching, identification of role models and buddies within the workplace to continually develop practice and innovation.

Artificial intelligence will be more revolutionary for education than the internet
FE Voices
Since the 1970s, digital technologies have changed teaching, learning
Strengthening teaching and leadership in vocational education and training - New OECD research
FE Voices
@OECD recently launched some interesting #VET research: Teachers and L
Digital divide narrowed by the pandemic, but too many students are still unable to learn online
FE Voices
The UKâ€™s #DigitalDivide narrowed during the coronavirus pandemic, @O

In conclusion a whole organised approach towards outstanding provision takes a three-pronged attack of developing strong processes, systems and procedures, with an effective performance management framework embedded within an organisation’s culture, or as may be the case a supply chain or partnership’s culture.

Gareth Saldhana-Fallows FIEP, Chief Executive of Acorn Training Ltd

You may also be interested in these articles:

Artificial intelligence will be more revolutionary for education than the internet
FE Voices
Since the 1970s, digital technologies have changed teaching, learning
Holidays abroad - Employers questions answered
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus from @irwinmitchell shares some helpful employment law
Consultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships (flexi-job Apprenticeship scheme)
FE Voices
Consultation launched to create new #FlexiApprenticeships The flexi-jo
Strengthening teaching and leadership in vocational education and training - New OECD research
FE Voices
@OECD recently launched some interesting #VET research: Teachers and L
Further education and skills handbook changes: what you need to know
FE Voices
Paul Joyce, @Ofstednews Deputy Director for Further Education and Skil
Government white paper on adult education and skills is a missed opportunity
FE Voices
Rather than just another statement of good intentions, what is needed
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
Digital divide narrowed by the pandemic, but too many students are still unable to learn online
FE Voices
The UK’s #DigitalDivide narrowed during the coronavirus pandemic, @O
From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel
FE Voices
By now, you may have heard about the Institute’s new green apprentic
Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT
FE Voices
A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities
Hartlepool, Durham and Hull face biggest challenges in levelling up for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds
FE Voices
@ImpetusPEF - Hartlepool, Durham and Hull face the biggest challenges
Giving teachers the right to quality training and development would boost pupil outcomes
FE Voices
Giving teachers an entitlement to training and development would boost

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College Confirms its Commitment to Equality 57 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Women in construction – no longer a novelty 1 hour 16 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 54 minutes ago

Half of workers expect their employer to make Covid vaccine mandatory: @BrightHR_ : HALF of Britain’s workers expec… https://t.co/R6fOr1UIfw
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5643)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page