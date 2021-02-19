 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Boost demand for higher technical education in order to address ‘missing middle’ in skills system and drive productivity after pandemic

Details
Hits: 785

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Someone walking past a productivity sign

 New @LearnWorkUK report commissioned by @GatsbyEd: Boost demand for higher technical education in order to address ‘missing middle’ in skills system and drive productivity after pandemic 

Boosting demand for higher technical education after the pandemic will be vital to driving productivity and supporting social mobility, according to a new report.

The research – published by leading employment and skills think tank Learning and Work Institute – explores how a higher technical education offer with a focus on industry-specific skills, could help to address the needs of local people, local businesses and the local economy. 

Compared with its international competitors, the UK has a relatively low proportion of the workforce with higher technical skills and qualifications. This ‘missing middle’ creates challenges for employers looking to fill their skills gaps, boost productivity and grow their business. Similarly, the lack of higher level technical and vocational provision, limits opportunities for progression, hampering social mobility for those people who do not opt for a university degree. 

The ‘Skills for jobs’ White Paper, published in January 2021, committed to stimulate higher technical education and put employers at the heart of the system. L&W’s new report, commissioned by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, shows how the ambitions for a stronger higher technical education offer can be delivered at a local level, through building a market for higher technical education. 

The researchers worked with providers, employers and local stakeholders in two local areas, to explore the barriers to boosting demand for and provision of higher technical education. This focused on the digital sector in the West Midlands Combined Authority area, and the advanced manufacturing in the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership area. 

The report highlights the need for effective engagement of employers and the development of provision shaped by employers’ needs, with providers bringing together employers into clusters, identifying common skills needs, and exploring how higher technical education can unlock future growth. The report also highlights the need to develop the provider workforce through both continuing professional development for teaching staff, and attracting new staff with recent industry expertise. 

In addition to setting out how to develop the market for higher technical education at a local level, the report provides recommendations for government in the wake of the white paper to boost demand for higher technical education and fill the ‘missing middle’. 

Dr Fiona Aldridge, director for policy and research at Learning and Work Institute, said:

“The Skills for Jobs White Paper makes a welcome commitment to investing in higher-level technical education that better meets the skills needs of local business and economies, and provides pathways into rewarding and fulfilling careers.

Addressing climate change impacts on human health requires educated and prepared health professionals
FE Voices
@MonashUni - The global pandemic has shown us just how interconnected
What does it mean for FE skills training to finally be put on a pedestal, and given the applause it deserves?
FE Voices
Joe Crossley, CEO of Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider @Qube
Villiers Park launches FE research community of practice
FE Voices
A national community of practice has been launched to showcase and sha

“Our report shows that while good practice exists, further efforts are needed to improve and increase our higher technical offer. The government has committed to introducing pilots to stimulate and incentivise provision, and our report offers a blueprint for how this can be achieved.”

Ginny Page, director of education programmes at the Gatsby Charitable Foundation said:

"We welcome today's report by L&W into this important and complex area of education. The government has laid out its vision for higher technical education, and today's report provides greater insights into how market failures at local levels occur, and makes concrete recommendations for how to address these. 

“There are no quick fixes when starting from such a low base. The report highlights how building effective, lasting collaboration is key, and shows what opportunities can then be created to raise skill levels and improve job prospects in local communities. We thank all those who took part in the research during a very challenging time." 

Clare Hatton, head of skills delivery at West Midlands Combined Authority, said:

“The growing policy focus on Higher Technical Education is welcomed and chimes with our regional ambitions to develop the higher level skills offer. National policy provides a framework to develop local provision and when combined with local ambition and powerful partnerships can be a driver for change. 

“It is vitally important however that alongside developing the education offer that both regionally and nationally we make sure that these learners can access first class opportunities across a range of sectors by engaging employers in the reform process. It is through this combination of activities that we can seek to address this long-standing challenge. With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, automation of jobs and the pace of technological change it is needed now more than ever.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Addressing climate change impacts on human health requires educated and prepared health professionals
FE Voices
@MonashUni - The global pandemic has shown us just how interconnected
How to support neurodiverse learners: an introduction
FE Voices
What does it really mean to think differently?We all have our own pers
How SEND Schools Are Fighting Waste in Education
FE Voices
The UK’s Government’s 2018 waste management strategy for England s
What does it mean for FE skills training to finally be put on a pedestal, and given the applause it deserves?
FE Voices
Joe Crossley, CEO of Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider @Qube
What are the potential EPA changes in 2021?
FE Voices
Prepare to Achieve CEO, Lee Evans, talks potential #EPA changes in 202
100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeship
FE Voices
@IFAteched - 100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeshipThe 100,000th[i]
Pearson launches major national consultation
FE Voices
@Pearson launches major national consultation into the future of quali
Long Covid – the implications for FE employers
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus from @IrwinMitchell discusses the #LongCovid implicati
Villiers Park launches FE research community of practice
FE Voices
A national community of practice has been launched to showcase and sha
Insight: Apprenticeships are Crucial for Property and Construction Post-Covid Recovery
FE Voices
@Ramsey_Assal CEO of @thelandsite - New UK apprenticeships have halved
Landmark Government proposals to strengthen free speech at universities
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson to appoint a Free Speech and Academic Freedom Champio
New EPI report compares the education catch up plans of the four UK nations
FE Voices
@EduPolicyIns - Education catch-up plans of all four UK governments fa

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 56 minutes ago

Maximizing Career: Guidance & Development- 3rd Conversation- Dr. Deirdre Hughes- UK- OBE

Maximizing Career: Guidance & Development- 3rd...

Greetings to my wonderful subscribers, hope all of you are safe and well:)Maximizing Career: Guidance & Development is a new global initiative that...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 58 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Have your say on the draft of a new National Wound Care Core Capability Framework for England: Are you a health practitioner de…
View Original Tweet

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Tuesday, 04 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5403)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page