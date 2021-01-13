 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

I think the Chief Exec could be the problem

Details
Hits: 493
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chris Thomson

I was reminded the other day of something of a tiny incident I once witnessed in the College courtyard.

Distracted at my desk by the unmistakable sound of a skate-board, I got up wearily and went to the window ready to have words with the offending student below. But as I got there I saw an admin assistant and a caretaker converge simultaneously on the skateboarder. A few words were exchanged, the lad picked up his skateboard, gave a placatory wave and walked away.

What put me in mind of this was a close friend’s recent experience of a hospital in lockdown. She had been trying to speak with her elderly father whom of course she could not visit.

She rang the ward and asked if a phone-call was possible.

Well, no. Someone had stolen the ward’s mobile phone.

Could they use one of their own phones?

No.

When would another ward phone be supplied?

They didn’t know.

Not satisfactory but clearly no way forward. She tried another tack.

‘Can you tell me how my father is?’

She was passed to another nurse who gave her a report.

As it was a different nurse she thought she’d try her luck. Could she speak to her father?

Well no, because the phone had been stolen.

‘But, there is an iPad. We could organise a Zoom call.’

Hallelujah.

‘Great!’

‘Can you ring back in half an hour?’

‘Sure!’

My friend rang back.

‘We’ve found the iPad but it’s not charged. Can you ring back in an hour?’

‘Of course.’

An hour later and the iPad was charged but there was another problem: they couldn’t find the password. My friend was asked to hold the line four times before a voice came back:

‘I’m sorry we can’t do anything about the password but there is a phone, is that OK?

‘That would be fine! Thank you!’

So finally my friend got a conversation with her father.

What my account doesn’t convey is the toll all this took of my friend’s blood pressure. At a number of points she would have felt a whole lot better - but made the situation a whole lot worse - by letting the person on the other end of the phone know very clearly what she thought.

Judiciously she had held her tongue but was still inclined to make a formal complaint.

Student Loans Company are creating a new opportunity for customers to have their say
FE Voices
Honest and insightful feedback is key to creating a positive customer
Labour demands urgent action with food parcels to prevent children going hungry again
FE Voices
Labour is demanding urgent government action to prevent children going
New Â£135M T Level Capital Fund to upgrade classrooms and to be used for specialist kit
FE Voices
@educationgovuk - New Â£135 Million T Level Capital Fund, to upgrade c

‘About what, exactly?’

‘Their behaviour of course! It’s absolutely monstrous when you can’t visit that they can’t even organise a bloody phone properly!’

‘Who would you complain to?’

‘The Chief Exec of course! She should put a rocket underneath them! Don’t you think? You look hesitant.’

‘I think the Chief Exec could be the problem.’

‘What do you mean?’

‘Well, there was little sense that the needs of relatives should be prioritised in a time of lock-down, right?’

‘Yes.’

‘Or if there was a policy on that, it wasn’t being implemented.’

‘Certainly not.’

‘Well, who’s responsible for those things? The staff? Those people you were struggling with to speak to your father weren’t bad people, they were badly led. It was the Chief Executive who let you down.’

‘How?’

‘If they had been doing their job properly, inspiring all their staff with the importance of the corporate endeavour, of how even the tiniest action could transform morale and quite literally save lives, I think you’d have got to speak to your father much quicker than you did. Eventually you got the phone-call because a nurse was personally embarrassed by the poor professional standards all around her. If the Chief Exec was worth their salt front-line staff would have been maintaining the highest standards.’

I don’t know whether a letter of complaint was ever sent or if it was, whom the complaint was about. But supposing my friend pursued her original intention it’s an interesting question to consider whether - if anything - it might actually have made matters worse.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student Loans Company are creating a new opportunity for customers to have their say
FE Voices
Honest and insightful feedback is key to creating a positive customer
Labour demands urgent action with food parcels to prevent children going hungry again
FE Voices
Labour is demanding urgent government action to prevent children going
New £135M T Level Capital Fund to upgrade classrooms and to be used for specialist kit
FE Voices
@educationgovuk - New £135 Million T Level Capital Fund, to upgrade c
FE and Education Sector Response to the Covid-19 Vaccine delivery plan
FE Voices
The government has launched the Vaccine delivery plan against the figh
Association of Colleges responds to Education Secretary's plans for 2021 exams, teacher assessed grades and proving competency of vocational learners
FE Voices
@AoCDavidH and the Association of Colleges respond to Gavin Williamson
Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson outlines plans to support young people in lockdown
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson outlines plans to support young people in #lockdown20
Jeff Greenidge appointed Director for Diversity by ETF and AoC
FE Voices
Jeff Greenidge (@jeff_jdgee11) has been appointed as Director for Dive
Teacher Assessment, not Algorithms for 2021 GCSE and A Level Exams confirms Gavin Williamson
FE Voices
This afternoon (6 Jan), the Education Secretary, @GavinWilliamson, for
Education Support package to be announced by Gavin Williamson
FE Voices
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson is due to deliver a statement to
Statement from Simon Lebus, Chief Regulator at Ofqual on exams in 2021
FE Voices
Simon Lebus, Interim Chief Regulator of @ofqual, responds to the Prime
What's the best way to respond if your staff refuse to return to work because of concerns about coronavirus?
FE Voices
On January 4th the Prime Minister announced that England would go into
After a decade of deprivation, we need policies that prioritise recovery for families in poverty
FE Voices
@JRF_uk's annual report on poverty in the UK A new flagship report fin

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: 100% approval rate for Learning Curve Group Kickstart Scheme applications 35 minutes ago
Jaron Soh
Jaron Soh has published a new article: Getting past your fears to take on your first project management role 1 hour 2 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 5 minutes ago

RT @FENews: How Dormant Assets Scheme is supporting urgent work to tackle youth unemployment: £800 million for communities across the UK fr…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5229)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page