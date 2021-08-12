The message still isn’t getting through to young people about vocational education

#ResultsDay2021 - A version of this article was published last year, during the early stages of the pandemic. While much has changed over the last 12 months, the importance of vocational training remains as important as ever, if not more so as skills shortages across a wide range of sectors become more acute in the UK.

The article has been updated with new information and statistics which show the ongoing need for people with vocational training as well as the opportunities careers in these fields can offer.

As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE and A Level results this week, many will still be considering what their options are when it comes to building the skills and experience they will need to enter the workplace and find a job. In 2021 this is an even more difficult question to answer thanks to the uncertainty we are seeing in the labour market thanks to the impact of Covid 19.

While the full, long-term impact of the pandemic is unclear, the jobs market in the UK has been hugely impacted, with sectors such as retail, travel and the arts continuing to struggle. While the easing of restrictions will help these industries to recover, it will take some time for them to return to the state they were in before the pandemic. Many of the impacted sectors have often employed young people making their first steps into the world of work, which has created a particularly competitive jobs market for young people leaving education.

However, there are several other factors at play with potential to radically reshape both our jobs market and labour force in the coming years. Having left the EU, we are already arguably seeing the impact of restrictions on the flow of workers into certain industries, which in turn may create greater demand for homegrown skills in some industries. These are sectors that have often been seen as less attractive to young people such as construction, haulage and distribution and adult care – so there is a question about how we make these industries more appealing to young people and demonstrate the great careers that they can access.

We are clearly going to be entering a period of great uncertainty and against this backdrop and it has never been more important to make sure that young people are armed with current reliable sources of information about the labour market when making choices about their futures.

Making sure young people know their options

Huge numbers of young people have once again opted to take undergraduate degrees this year. This is despite the fact that the ONS stated in recent data that 26% of graduates don’t end up in graduate level positions. This is a huge number of young people who are likely to come out of university with significant amounts of unnecessary debt. Despite this somewhat depressing data, our own research launched this week found that 40% of 16-19 year olds are intending to go to university this year whilst just 7% are planning to pursue technical or vocational education, and just 13% are looking to begin an apprenticeship.

So why is it that so many young people are still taking that well trodden path to university and investing tens of thousands of pounds despite the uncertainty around the outcome at the end? Well, many young people simply aren’t aware of all of the options that are available to them. In 2017, the Baker Clause came into force, requiring schools to allow colleges and training providers access to students to discuss non-academic routes available to them. However, concerns remain over whether schools are complying with the regulations.

Failing to give young people the ability to make informed choices about their future could have serious consequences not only for them, but for the country as a whole, with employers in some sectors, such as Health and Social Care, still struggling to source the skills they need.

Future proof-careers

Despite disruption to many apprentice programmes during the pandemic there has been growth in numbers over the last six months and there are still options available in growth sectors – it will be essential that young people and their parents and schools are made aware of the opportunities that are available to them. Recent news reports suggest that employers are crying out for staff in sectors such as construction, care and hospitality.

We expect that the Government’s national infrastructure strategy will stimulate a boom in opportunities with £600bn of investment expected across the rail, highways and energy sectors, among others, with the number of skilled tradespeople required expected to far exceed the available supply.

Outside of infrastructure, health and social care is expected to grow rapidly over the next ten years, as investment rises in line with the aging population. This growth is expected to lead to 223,000 new jobs in the sector compared to 2016, many of which will be well suited to those with vocational training in the field. Meanwhile manufacturing, previously considered an industry in decline, is expected to see 40,000 new jobs over the same period.

While the full, long term effects of the Covid 19 pandemic have yet to become clear, government plans demonstrate that young people who choose to pursue apprenticeships in these growth fields will be well placed to adapt and thrive in what may be challenging circumstances.

Helping young people make the right choice

The UK faces a challenging period of recovery in the wake of Covid 19, but it is also clear that opportunities will be available. Young people are entering the job market facing hurdles that are unprecedented within living memory, when traditional “safe choices” may not offer the security they once did.

We owe it to young people to give them the freedom to make the most informed choices they can, so they can be assured that their studies will open up the doors to great careers that many are expecting.

David Phillips, MD City & Guilds and ILM

